US Auditor Reviews Ukraine Military Aid At Center Of Trump Impeachment Probe - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Congressional auditors are examining a hold on $400 million in US military aid to Ukraine that Democratic lawmakers believe President Donald Trump used to press Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, media reported on Thursday.

The review focuses on whether Trump administration violated the law by not notifying Congress of his actions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A spokesman for the congressional Government Accountability Office (GAO) confirmed the investigation, the report said.

The GAO probe likely expands an impeachment inquiry by US House Democrats, who claim that Trump withheld about $400 million in military aid as a bargaining chip in an effort to expose Biden's role in quashing a corruption investigation of a Ukrainian energy company that employed his son, Hunter.

In a July 25 White House meeting, Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the Bidens and more than a month later, the money was released to Kiev.

In closed door hearings this week, diplomats and other US officials told lawmakers that they believed the money's eventual release was tied to Trump's desire to target Biden - the leading Democratic candidate to challenge Trump's 2020 bid for a second term.

The report said the GAO probe was launched in response to a query from Senator Chris Van Hollen on whether the Trump administration's failure to formally inform Congress about the hold ran afoul of legal notification requirements.

The GAO typically begins audits at the request of lawmakers seeking to monitor the use of Federal funds.

