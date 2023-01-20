US' Austin Announces Another $2.5Bln in Assistance to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Washington has announced a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers among other equipment, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"Today, I am pleased to announce another major new round of US security assistance ... (of) $2.5 billion. And it is one of the largest yet," Austin said in his opening remarks during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Germany's Ramstein Air Base.

The new package includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, among others, the secretary said.