US' Austin Arrives in Estonia for Defense Cooperation Talks - Estonian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Estonia on Thursday to discuss defense cooperation and Ukraine conflict with the country's leadership, the Estonian Defense Ministry said.

"Welcome to #Estonia! #DefMin (Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur) greets @SecDef Lloyd Austin in #Tallinn. After meeting with (Estonian) Prime Minister (Kaja Kallas), the ministers of defence will hold a joint press conference," the ministry twitted.

The Estonian prime minister said later in the day that she and Austin had discussed further military assistance to Ukraine and issues of Western countries' defense industry.

"I also raised the initiative to ramp up Allies' defence industry to produce more ammunition for Ukraine and to refill our stocks.

We also agreed on the importance of increasing defence spending across the Alliance," Kallas wrote on Twitter.

Austin, in turn, praised Estonia for raising its defense spending to nearly 3% of the national gross domestic product in 2023, as well as for the country's role in supporting Kiev and hosting Ukrainian refugees.

Estonia has allocated 370 million Euros ($394 million) in military aid to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, with 113 million euros announced in January this year. Tallinn's supplies to Kiev include Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles and communication equipment. Estonia, in cooperation with Germany, has also donated two field hospitals and medication worth 15 million euros to Ukraine.