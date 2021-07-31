US' Austin Discuss Defense Cooperation With S. Korean, Japanese Counterparts - Department

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:11 PM

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has separately discussed with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts defense cooperation between the countries during phone conversations, the US Department of Defense said.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has separately discussed with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts defense cooperation between the countries during phone conversations, the US Department of Defense said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Suh Wook today to reaffirm the ironclad U.S.-ROK Alliance and emphasize the importance of close cooperation between the two countries ... Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining a robust U.S.-ROK combined defense posture," the department said in a press release late on Friday.

The officials also exchanged views on the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and emphasized the importance of broader regional cooperation between the country's governments, the press release added.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III held a phone call with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi today, underscoring American support for the U.S.-Japan Alliance and emphasizing its role in maintaining a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," the authorities said in a separate press release.

The sides agreed on the need to continue strengthening cooperation within the US-Japan Alliance to address an increasingly uncertain regional security environment, as well as to build closer defense cooperation in the months to come.

The Pentagon head also congratulated Kishi on a successful opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, the defense department added.

