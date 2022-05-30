US' Austin Says International Order Now Under Attack

UrduPoint.com

May 30, 2022

The international order which has been built since the end of World War II is currently under attack, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, speaking at Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The international order which has been built since the end of World War II is currently under attack, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, speaking at Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

"Ukraine's freedom is under attack and so is the international order we've built since end of World War II," he said.

This weekend, the United States awarded Raytheon a $625 million order for Stinger air-defense systems that are expected to be ready in just over four years. The order comes as the Pentagon and defense industry are scrambling to address a shortage of both Stingers and Javelin anti-armor systems.

The Biden administration has already provided Ukraine with 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems along with 5,500 Javelins since Russia's special military operation began in February. However, this aid falls short of what Ukraine has claimed it needs. In March, Kiev requested 500 Javelins and 500 Stingers per day, although US officials told CNN the Pentagon believes Ukraine is inflating its requirements.

