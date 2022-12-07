US, Australia Agree To Invite Japan To Integrate Into Force Posture Initiatives - Austin
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 02:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) US and Australian senior officials have agreed to invite Japan to integrate into force posture initiatives in Australia, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
"We agreed to enhance trilateral defense cooperation and to invite Japan to integrate into our force posture initiatives in Australia," Austin said on Tuesday after meeting with Australia's foreign and defense ministers.