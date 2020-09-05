US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distance Airstrikes - Pentagon

American and Australian forces during month-long exercises enhanced coordination on rapid, long-distance airstrikes, the US Marine Corps said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) American and Australian forces during month-long exercises enhanced coordination on rapid, long-distance airstrikes, the US Marine Corps said on Friday.

"The scenario focused on a small naval expeditionary force's ability to rapidly deploy, integrate with foreign partners, coordinate airstrikes and call for close air support on targets within contested environments," the release said.

Australian Army joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs) worked alongside Australian Army Tiger armed reconnaissance helicopters and Marine Corps RQ-21A Blackjacks to identify and surveil targets, the release said.

The staffs coordinated airstrikes from US Air Force B-1B Lancers with the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and B-2 Spirit stealth bombers with the 393rd Bomb Squadron, before passing those same aircraft to tactical units to conduct close air support, the release added.

While significant for the Marines, the incorporation of US bombers also allowed the US Air Force to advance plans to pre-position bombers forward in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the release.

The bombers participating in the exercise were joined by US Air Force F-15C Eagles from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and F-15J aircraft from the Japan Air Self Defense Force, the release said.

The month-long exercise followed a Washington, DC meeting of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and their Australian counterparts in late July, which emphasized the need for a continued US military presence to preserve stability in the Indo-Pacific region.