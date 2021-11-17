UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:27 PM

US, Australia Explore Investments in Critical Mineral Production - Commerce Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The United States and Australia discussed plans to boost government financing needed to expand production of critical minerals necessary for a transition to clean energy in a meeting between Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan in Singapore, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

"Our teams discussed upcoming activities including: Exploring opportunities to finance projects throughout the critical minerals value chain, drawing from Australia's new Critical Mineral Facility as well as relevant USG (US government) financing mechanisms," a joint statement issued by Raimondo and Tehan said.

In September the Australian government announced plans to fund a loan facility to support critical mineral production with $1.5 billion.

The bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a Bloomberg economy forum discussed other initiatives including developing methods to trace the sourcing of critical minerals and advancing cooperation with producers and end users, a Commerce Department press release said.

Critical minerals, including rare-earth elements such as gallium, indium, tungsten, and platinum, are used in wind turbines, electric cars, solar panels, and other high-tech applications.

