US-Australia Friendship to Strengthen Relations, Enhance Security of Indo-Pacific -Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The US-Australia friendship will make bilateral relations stronger and enhance the peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after talks with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.

"I enjoyed speaking with @MarisePayne today, and look forward to building on our shared values," Blinken said on Twitter.

"The longstanding U.S.-Australia friendship will strengthen our excellent bilateral relationship as well as enhance the peace, stability, and security of the Indo-Pacific," he said.