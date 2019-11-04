US, Australia, India, Japan Meet in Bangkok on Indo-Pacific Security - State Dept.

A US delegation met with officials from Australia, India and Japan to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region and their support of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the US Department of State said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) A US delegation met with officials from India and Japan to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region and their support of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the US Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

"Senior officials from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan met in Bangkok on November 4, 2019, for consultations on collective efforts to advance a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the release said.

The State Department pointed out in the release that all participants reaffirmed their support for a rules-based order in the region that promotes stability, growth and economic prosperity.

They discussed counter-terrorism, cyber security, development finance, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, the release said.

"The officials reaffirmed their countries' strong support for ASEAN centrality, ASEAN-led regional architecture, and ASEAN's adoption of its Indo-Pacific Outlook," State Department said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit in Bangkok.