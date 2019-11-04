UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Australia, India, Japan Meet In Bangkok On Indo-Pacific Security - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:01 PM

US, Australia, India, Japan Meet in Bangkok on Indo-Pacific Security - State Dept.

A US delegation met with officials from Australia, India and Japan to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region and their support of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the US Department of State said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) A US delegation met with officials from Australia, India and Japan to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region and their support of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the US Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

"Senior officials from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan met in Bangkok on November 4, 2019, for consultations on collective efforts to advance a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the release said.

The State Department pointed out in the release that all participants reaffirmed their support for a rules-based order in the region that promotes stability, growth and economic prosperity.

They discussed counter-terrorism, cyber security, development finance, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, the release said.

"The officials reaffirmed their countries' strong support for ASEAN centrality, ASEAN-led regional architecture, and ASEAN's adoption of its Indo-Pacific Outlook," State Department said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit in Bangkok.

Related Topics

India Australia Bangkok Japan United States November 2019 All From Asia

Recent Stories

Azadi March affects 4,900 families of weekly bazar ..

1 second ago

Trump Taking New York Appeals Ruling on Tax Record ..

3 seconds ago

Berlin Fires Checkpoint Charlie 'Guards' for Extor ..

6 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court seeks Interior Ministry's rep ..

4 minutes ago

National Defence University delegation of senior m ..

4 minutes ago

French leader seeks China deals, also set to raise ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.