UrduPoint.com

US, Australia, Japan, India Agree To Coordinate Afghanistan Policy

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

US, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The United States, Australia, Japan and India agreed to coordinate policy on Afghanistan as their leaders met in Washington for the first-ever in-person Quad summit.

The meeting, which was held on Friday, also touched upon the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure projects, climate, education and people-to-people exchanges, as well as partnerships on emerging technologies, space, and cybersecurity.

"In South Asia, we will closely coordinate our diplomatic, economic, and human-rights policies towards Afghanistan and will deepen our counter-terrorism and humanitarian cooperation in the months ahead in accordance with UNSCR 2593," the Quad leaders said in a joint statement.

The parties reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and underlined that the country's territory should not be used to harbor terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks.

"We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and emphasized the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks.

We stand together in support of Afghan nationals, and call on the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) to provide safe passage to any person wishing to leave Afghanistan, and to ensure that the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and minorities are respected," the statement read.

The Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August. On August 30, the US military completed its troop withdrawal from the country, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence there. On September 6, the Taliban claimed to have gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their yoke.

The next day, the radical group unveiled an interim government of Afghanistan. It is led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Australia United Nations Education Russia Washington Japan United States August September Women All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

6 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

6 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

6 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

6 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

6 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.