Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

US, Australia, Japan, India to Discuss China's Containment at First Quad Summit ” Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The leaders of Australia, the US, Japan and India, the so-called the Quad, will hold the first online summit to discuss ways to contain China's growing influence as early as mid-March, sources in the Japanese government told Kyodo news agency on Friday.

The group consisting of four leaders was initially formed in 2004 to coordinate efforts after the devastating Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. However, nowadays the Quad mainly focuses on issues of regional security, the agency said.

According to Kyodo news, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to coordinate their Chinese policy, discuss equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and climate change.

In February, foreign ministers of the four countries met online, striking an agreement to work towards common goals in the region and to strongly oppose any attempts by Beijing to forcefully change the status quo in the East and South China seas.

In response, Beijing has condemned the Quad framework as an Asian version of NATO and criticized its attempts to undermine China's development.

