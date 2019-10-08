US, Australia Negotiating New Bilateral IT Enforcement Agreement - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States and Australia have initiated bilateral negotiations to reach a new agreement to strengthen their cooperation in enforcing law enforcement in the cyber sphere, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Monday.

"The United States and Australia and have entered into formal negotiations for a bilateral agreement under the US Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act (the CLOUD Act), as the first step toward significantly boosting law enforcement cooperation between the two allies," the release said.

The Justice Department said US Attorney General William Barr and Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton announced the negotiations during a meeting on Monday.

"This agreement, if finalized and approved, will allow service providers in Australia and the United States to respond to lawful orders from the other country without fear of running afoul of restrictions on disclosure, and thus provide more access for both countries," Barr said in the release.

The new agreement, when finalized, would provide both nations with faster access to data needed for quick-moving investigations and make investigations and prosecutions of serious crime, including terrorism, more effective, Barr added.