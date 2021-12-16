UrduPoint.com

US, Australia Sign Agreement To Boost Cooperation To Counter Ransomware, Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

US, Australia Sign Agreement to Boost Cooperation to Counter Ransomware, Terrorism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews signed an agreement on Wednesday to increase bilateral cooperation on law enforcement activity, including on countering ransomware attacks and terrorism.

"The United States and Australia have today entered into a landmark new law enforcement partnership to stamp out serious organized criminality, terrorism, child sexual abuse and other crime," Andrews said during a press conference.

The signing of the Cloud Act Agreement will allow law enforcement agencies from the United States and Australia to share important digital information and data with each other, Andrews said.

The agreement will also ensure law enforcement agencies have timely access to data to prevent, detect, investigate and prosecute serious crimes, including ransomware and cyber criminal activity targeting critical infrastructure, she added.

Related Topics

Australia United States Cyber Crime From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

10 minutes ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

40 minutes ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

10 minutes ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

10 minutes ago
 Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty to Violatin ..

Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights ..

10 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises ..

Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises to 75 - Reports

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.