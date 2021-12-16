US, Australia Sign Agreement to Boost Cooperation to Counter Ransomware, Terrorism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews signed an agreement on Wednesday to increase bilateral cooperation on law enforcement activity, including on countering ransomware attacks and terrorism.

"The United States and Australia have today entered into a landmark new law enforcement partnership to stamp out serious organized criminality, terrorism, child sexual abuse and other crime," Andrews said during a press conference.

The signing of the Cloud Act Agreement will allow law enforcement agencies from the United States and Australia to share important digital information and data with each other, Andrews said.

The agreement will also ensure law enforcement agencies have timely access to data to prevent, detect, investigate and prosecute serious crimes, including ransomware and cyber criminal activity targeting critical infrastructure, she added.