WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The US and Australia will remain vigilant about China's attempts to undermine the established international order, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday as the two countries joined in a new alliance alongside the UK to counteract Beijing.

"We will remain clear-eyed in our view of Beijing's efforts to undermine the established international order," Austin said at a press briefing.