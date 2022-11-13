UrduPoint.com

US, Australian Leaders Discuss Partnership Within AUKUS - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed on Sunday the countries' partnership within the AUKUS military bloc, the White House said.

"Recognizing that current regional and global challenges require close and strong security cooperation, the two leaders discussed U.S.-Australia Alliance priorities and the AUKUS security partnership with the United Kingdom," the White House said in a statement, following the leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh.

Biden and Albanese also mentioned the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), reaffirming their strong support for the association's centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture, the statement read.

In 2021, Australia, the United Kingdom and United States announced the creation of AUKUS, a tripartite defense partnership, whose activities are aimed at countering potential security threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

