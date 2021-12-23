UrduPoint.com

US Author Joan Didion Dead At 87: New York Times

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:14 PM

US author Joan Didion dead at 87: New York Times

Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in "new journalism" with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday, The New York Times reported. She was 87

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in "new journalism" with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday, The New York Times reported. She was 87.

Didion, known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, died at her home in Manhattan of Parkinson's disease, the newspaper said.

Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- as well as "The White Album," another essay collection focusing on LA, and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives.

Decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist and novelist, Didion found herself again in the spotlight for her searingly honest writing on bereavement following a harrowing double tragedy.

Didion was 69 when her husband and screenwriting partner John Gregory Dunne suffered a fatal heart attack and, less than two years later, the couple's daughter Quintana Roo was killed at age 39 by acute pancreatitis.

She explored her devastating loss in her 2011 memoir "Blue Nights."

Related Topics

Attack Died Los Angeles Bethlehem Manhattan New York

Recent Stories

International organisations hail establishment of ..

International organisations hail establishment of &#039;National Human Rights In ..

35 seconds ago
 Police arrest one accused, 100 kg charas recovered ..

Police arrest one accused, 100 kg charas recovered

2 minutes ago
 AJK to have improved Highways network soon: Qayyum ..

AJK to have improved Highways network soon: Qayyum Niazi

2 minutes ago
 White House Cannot Confirm Talks With Russia in Ge ..

White House Cannot Confirm Talks With Russia in Geneva in January - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 FM felicitates winners in election of Young Parlia ..

FM felicitates winners in election of Young Parliamentarians Forum

2 minutes ago
 Over 1500 overseas Pakistanis meet Punjab Governor ..

Over 1500 overseas Pakistanis meet Punjab Governor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.