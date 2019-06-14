(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova, sentenced by the US authorities to seven years in prison, has been allowed to walk in the Leavenworth, Kansas, correctional facility's yard for the first time in nine months, her mother Juliana Filipyuk told Sputnik.

"Bogdana is out of solitary confinement two days already and yesterday she had her first walk in more than nine months," Filipyuk said. "She was even dizzy probably because of spending such a long time without fresh air."

Filipyuk said the prison is equipped with a so-called civic place where inmates can walk as well as a volleyball court.

On June 6, a US Federal court sentenced Osipova - referred to in legal documents as Osipova-Mobley - to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her former husband Brian Mobley.

The court also ordered Osipova to pay compensation to her husband in the amount of $18,000 and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States.

Osipova spent several days in solitary confinement because the prison administration required her to undertake a Mantoux tuberculin skin test while she maintained to be allergic.

Osipova, a Russia and US citizen, has said she left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014 to return to Russia and escape her abusive husband. She took one child from her first marriage and another from the second. Upon arrival in Russia, Osipova gave birth to a third child.

The US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.