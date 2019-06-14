UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Authorities Allow Russia's Osipova To Walk In Prison Yard First Time In 9 Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:10 AM

US Authorities Allow Russia's Osipova to Walk in Prison Yard First Time in 9 Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova, sentenced by the US authorities to seven years in prison, has been allowed to walk in the Leavenworth, Kansas, correctional facility's yard for the first time in nine months, her mother Juliana Filipyuk told Sputnik.

"Bogdana is out of solitary confinement two days already and yesterday she had her first walk in more than nine months," Filipyuk said. "She was even dizzy probably because of spending such a long time without fresh air."

Filipyuk said the prison is equipped with a so-called civic place where inmates can walk as well as a volleyball court.

On June 6, a US Federal court sentenced Osipova - referred to in legal documents as Osipova-Mobley - to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her former husband Brian Mobley.

The court also ordered Osipova to pay compensation to her husband in the amount of $18,000 and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States.

Osipova spent several days in solitary confinement because the prison administration required her to undertake a Mantoux tuberculin skin test while she maintained to be allergic.

Osipova, a Russia and US citizen, has said she left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014 to return to Russia and escape her abusive husband. She took one child from her first marriage and another from the second. Upon arrival in Russia, Osipova gave birth to a third child.

The US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Russia Marriage Wichita United States June 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

Oil recedes after spiking on tanker attacks

3 minutes ago

Iran denies role in Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

3 minutes ago

Portugal climb to fifth in FIFA rankings as Belgiu ..

3 minutes ago

Veteran world-fame Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Buk ..

3 minutes ago

FBR takes action against over, under invoicing

3 minutes ago

Asian stocks struggle while oil stabilises, Hong K ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.