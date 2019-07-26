US Authorities Arrest 16 Marines Suspected of Human Trafficking, Drug Smuggling - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) US authorities arrested 16 members of the Marines in a surprise raid at Camp Pendleton in California for their alleged involvement in a series of human trafficking and drug smuggling casesy, local media reports said on Thursday.

The arrests took place in what was described as dramatic circumstances.

They were based on information gathered in an earlier human trafficking investigation, the US Marine Corps said in a statement, according to CNN.

None of the Marines arrested or detained for questioning on Thursday was serving in any position in support of land border security operations, the Marine Corps said in its statement, according to the report.

Eight other Marines were also questioned by law enforcement authorities over their suspected involvement in other alleged drug offenses, the Marine Corps said, according to the CNN report.