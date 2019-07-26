UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Authorities Arrest 16 Marines Suspected Of Human Trafficking, Drug Smuggling - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Authorities Arrest 16 Marines Suspected of Human Trafficking, Drug Smuggling - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) US authorities arrested 16 members of the Marines in a surprise raid at Camp Pendleton in California for their alleged involvement in a series of human trafficking and drug smuggling casesy, local media reports said on Thursday.

The arrests took place in what was described as dramatic circumstances.

They were based on information gathered in an earlier human trafficking investigation, the US Marine Corps said in a statement, according to CNN.

None of the Marines arrested or detained for questioning on Thursday was serving in any position in support of land border security operations, the Marine Corps said in its statement, according to the report.

Eight other Marines were also questioned by law enforcement authorities over  their suspected involvement in other alleged drug offenses, the Marine Corps said, according to the CNN report.

Related Topics

Pendleton Border Media

Recent Stories

US Senators to Roll Out Bill Next Week Lifting Res ..

24 minutes ago

Austrian Police Say Searching for Russian National ..

24 minutes ago

Russian OSCE Envoy Says Issue of Secret SBU Prison ..

24 minutes ago

Ukraine to Launch Serial Assembly of Armored Vehic ..

27 minutes ago

President for promotion of IT-based business ventu ..

27 minutes ago

Action against corrupt elements should be taken fe ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.