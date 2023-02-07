UrduPoint.com

US Authorities Arrest 2 People For Conspiring To Destroy Baltimore Power Grid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) US Federal authorities said on Monday that they have arrested two people and thwarted their plan to attack the city of Baltimore's power grid.

"We're here to announce the arrests of Sarah Clendaniel and Brandon Russell on the criminal complaint of trying to attack our local power grid," US Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron said during a press conference.

The criminal complaint alleges Clendaniel and Russell conspired and took steps to shoot multiple electrical substations in the Baltimore area, aiming to quote "completely destroy this whole city," Barron said.

"But these plans were stopped by the swift action and collaboration of our law enforcement partners," he said.

Thomas Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore office, said during the press conference that the suspects were committed to incapacitating Baltimore - a city of more than 580,000 people, a majority of whom are African-Americans.

"The accused were not just talking, but taking steps to fulfill their threats and further their extremist goals," Sobocnski said. "Russell provided instructions and location information. He described attacking the power transformers as the greatest thing somebody can do. Their actions threatened the electricity and heat of our homes, hospitals and businesses."

The authorities alleged during the press conference that the plot was racially motivated, pointing out that Russell was the founder of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division.

