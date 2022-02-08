UrduPoint.com

US Authorities Arrest Couple For Trying To Launder $4.5Bln After Bitfinex Exchange Hack

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 10:47 PM

US Authorities Arrest Couple for Trying to Launder $4.5Bln After Bitfinex Exchange Hack

The US authorities have arrested a couple in New York City for conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency after hacking the virtual currency exchange Birfinex, the Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The US authorities have arrested a couple in New York City for conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency after hacking the virtual Currency exchange Birfinex, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Two individuals were arrested this morning in Manhattan for an alleged conspiracy to launder cryptocurrency that was stolen during the 2016 hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange, presently valued at approximately $4.5 billion," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, were arrested for allegedly conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoin that were stolen from the Bitfinex platform during a hack, the release said.

Law enforcement recovered over 94,000 bitcoin, valued at more than $3.6 billion at the time of the seizure, the release also said.

Lichtenstein and Morgan are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and five years in prison, respectively, the release added.

The couple is scheduled to make their initial appearance at a Federal court in Manhattan at 3:00 p.m. Eastern, according to the release.

Related Topics

Wife Bitcoin Manhattan New York United States Currency Exchange Cryptocurrency Money 2016 From Billion Court Hacking P

Recent Stories

Bosnian Serb leader pumps brakes on separatist thr ..

Bosnian Serb leader pumps brakes on separatist threats

2 minutes ago
 PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farr ..

PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

4 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Iranian art exhibition ..

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Iranian art exhibition at Lok Virsa

4 minutes ago
 Nominee for CENTCOM Commander Says Believes Russia ..

Nominee for CENTCOM Commander Says Believes Russia Does Not Want War With US - T ..

4 minutes ago
 Tour champion Pogacar in Covid-19 setback as UAE r ..

Tour champion Pogacar in Covid-19 setback as UAE race looms

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>