US Authorities Arrest Man For Trying to Blow Up Vehicle at Pentagon - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A man from the US state of Arkansas was recently arrested for trying to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"According to court documents, Matthew Dmitri Richardson, 19, of Fayetteville, was discovered in the Pentagon North Parking lot yesterday morning by a Pentagon Police Officer on patrol," the release said.

"The officer allegedly observed Richardson standing next to a vehicle striking a cigarette lighter to a piece of fabric that was inserted into the vehicle's gas tank."

Richardson is set to make his first appearance in Federal court Tuesday afternoon.