UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Authorities Arrest Man For Trying To Blow Up Vehicle At Pentagon - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Authorities Arrest Man For Trying to Blow Up Vehicle at Pentagon - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A man from the US state of Arkansas was recently arrested for trying to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"According to court documents, Matthew Dmitri Richardson, 19, of Fayetteville, was discovered in the Pentagon North Parking lot yesterday morning by a Pentagon Police Officer on patrol," the release said.

"The officer allegedly observed Richardson standing next to a vehicle striking a cigarette lighter to a piece of fabric that was inserted into the vehicle's gas tank."

Richardson is set to make his first appearance in Federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Related Topics

Police Pentagon Vehicle Man Fayetteville Tank Gas From Court

Recent Stories

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

19 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

19 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.