US Authorities Arrest Man For Trying To Blow Up Vehicle At Pentagon - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A man from the US state of Arkansas was recently arrested for trying to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"According to court documents, Matthew Dmitri Richardson, 19, of Fayetteville, was discovered in the Pentagon North Parking lot yesterday morning by a Pentagon Police Officer on patrol," the release said. "The officer allegedly observed Richardson standing next to a vehicle striking a cigarette lighter to a piece of fabric that was inserted into the vehicle's gas tank."

Richardson is set to make his first appearance in Federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Richardson is facing charges for maliciously trying to destroy a vehicle with fire, the release said. He faces up to 20 years in prison, the release added.

The release further said that Richardson fled the Pentagon as the police officer attempted to apprehend him. Richardson was eventually caught at the Arlington National Cemetery, where police found him with a cigarette lighter, gloves and court documents related to his arrest on around February 22 for felony assault on a law enforcement officer in Arlington County in the state of Virginia.

The release said the vehicle belonged to a US service member with no relation to Richardson.

