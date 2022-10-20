US Authorities Arrest Man With Guns in Van Illegally Parked on Capitol Grounds - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Law enforcement officers arrested and charged a man for having guns in his van that was illegally parked on the Capitol grounds, US Capitol Police (USCP) said in a press release.

"The driver, 80-year old Tony H. Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was charged... for bringing the weapons to Capitol Grounds," the release said on Wednesday. "USCP officers arrested the driver after he admitted to having guns in the vehicle - a small white van."

Payne had two handguns and a shotgun inside the van, the release said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when US Capitol Police officers noticed Payne's van was illegally parked on the Capitol grounds, the release said.

Another man and a woman with Payne were briefly detained during the search of the vehicle, but were not arrested, the release said.

The individuals told investigators they were on the Capitol grounds to deliver documents to the US Supreme Court, the release added.

Weapons are banned from the Capitol grounds, but individuals are arrested each year for violating the law, according to the release.