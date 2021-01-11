UrduPoint.com
US Authorities Charge 2 Participants Of Capitol Hill Riot - US Attorney's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The United States has charged two participants in the storming of the US Capitol building, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said.

"Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds ... Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Tennessee, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,' the office said in a statement, adding that both were already arrested.

According to the office, both were photographed during the civil unrest carrying plastic restraints.

On January 6, thousands of US President Donald Trump's supporters violently stormed the US Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results. The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building.

