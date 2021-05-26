UrduPoint.com
US Authorities Charge Eight In Burglaries Targeting Asian Americans - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) US prosecutors charged eight individuals living in the northeastern states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey with burglaries targeting people of Asian background, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

"Eight members of an interstate burglary crew were charged for their roles in a conspiracy that targeted homeowners of Asian descent for residential burglaries ...[and] were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property," the Justice Department said in a press release.

In the statement, Acting US Attorney Rachael Honig said the defendants "were part of a sophisticated, multi-state burglary crew that targeted the homes of business owners of Asian descent, intending to steal the cash proceeds of their businesses as well as jewelry, foreign currency, and other property.

Searches of Armour's and Burton's residences revealed tens of thousands of Dollars in United States Currency and currency from Asian countries, jewelry, family heirlooms, and other valuables that were previously reported stolen by victims, the Justice Department said.

More Stories From World

