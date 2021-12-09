UrduPoint.com

US Authorities Charge Michigan Man With Assaulting Capitol Police On January 6

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:40 AM

US Authorities Charge Michigan Man With Assaulting Capitol Police on January 6

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The US authorities issued a statement that they have charged Michigan resident Tim Boughner with assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon during the events at the US Capitol on January 6.

"Video footage depicts Tim Levon Boughner among a crowd of rioters at the Capitol," the statement said. "At approximately 2:33 p.m., he used a chemical spray against the officers. Around this time, people in the crowd were throwing objects and deploying multiple chemical sprays against law enforcement officers who were attempting to secure the building. One minute later, Boughner again used the chemical spray against the officers."

Boughner then went on social media to discuss what he did, saying he "started spraying" at the Capitol Police officers.

In another post on February 17 he said: "I have to share. My life has not been the same since this day ... I still don't know how I ended up on the Capitol steps having a pepper spray fight with the Capitol Police."

Boughner was arrested on December 7 in Michigan and made his initial court appearance on Wednesday in the Eastern District of Michigan. He remains in detention pending a December 9 hearing.

The US authorities have arrested more than 700 men and women in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Social Media Same January February December Women Post All Share Weapon Court P

Recent Stories

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Ex ..

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Expo Dubai

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the find ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the findings of its GHG Emissions Inve ..

4 hours ago
 UAE University registered a patent for an electric ..

UAE University registered a patent for an electric mask to get rid of viruses

4 hours ago
 UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GC ..

UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GCC-ASEAN economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

4 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.