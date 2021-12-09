US Authorities Charge Michigan Man With Assaulting Capitol Police on January 6

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The US authorities issued a statement that they have charged Michigan resident Tim Boughner with assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon during the events at the US Capitol on January 6.

"Video footage depicts Tim Levon Boughner among a crowd of rioters at the Capitol," the statement said. "At approximately 2:33 p.m., he used a chemical spray against the officers. Around this time, people in the crowd were throwing objects and deploying multiple chemical sprays against law enforcement officers who were attempting to secure the building. One minute later, Boughner again used the chemical spray against the officers."

Boughner then went on social media to discuss what he did, saying he "started spraying" at the Capitol Police officers.

In another post on February 17 he said: "I have to share. My life has not been the same since this day ... I still don't know how I ended up on the Capitol steps having a pepper spray fight with the Capitol Police."

Boughner was arrested on December 7 in Michigan and made his initial court appearance on Wednesday in the Eastern District of Michigan. He remains in detention pending a December 9 hearing.

The US authorities have arrested more than 700 men and women in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6.