US Authorities Did Not Seek to Detain Danchenko, FBI Arrested Him After Press Leak

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US prosecutors did not seek the detention of Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, who was arrested early Thursday on charges of making false statements to FBI on Russia probe, a prosecutor said.

At the initial court appearance, the prosecutor stressed that the authorities did not seek to detain Danchenko, and that he was set to self-surrender, however, proceeded with detainment because of the press leak.