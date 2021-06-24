US Authorities Hope to Find More Survivors After Building Collapsed in Florida - Governor

US rescue crews are hopeful to locate additional survivors on site of a collapsed residential building in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US rescue crews are hopeful to locate additional survivors on site of a collapsed residential building in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Thursday.

"We still have hope to identify additional survivors," DeSantis said during a press briefing.

According to media reports, one person has been confirmed dead and 51 are presumed missing with 36 rescued after the building collapsed overnight in Surfside.