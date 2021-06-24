UrduPoint.com
US Authorities Hope To Find More Survivors After Building Collapsed In Florida - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:52 PM

US Authorities Hope to Find More Survivors After Building Collapsed in Florida - Governor

US rescue crews are hopeful to locate additional survivors on site of a collapsed residential building in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US rescue crews are hopeful to locate additional survivors on site of a collapsed residential building in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Thursday.

"We still have hope to identify additional survivors," DeSantis said during a press briefing.

According to media reports, one person has been confirmed dead and 51 are presumed missing with 36 rescued after the building collapsed overnight in Surfside.

More Stories From World

