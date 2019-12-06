UrduPoint.com
US Authorities Identify Naval Station Shooter As Saudi Aviation Student - Reports

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

US Authorities Identify Naval Station Shooter as Saudi Aviation Student - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The United States has identified a Saudi aviation student as the suspected shooter who killed three people at Naval base before being shot dead in the state of Florida on Friday, the Associated Press reported, citing an anonymous US official.

Authorities are now investigating whether the attack at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida was linked to terrorism, the report said.

The gunman in the attack opened fire in a classroom at the base, where military from around the world attend training courses, killing three people before being shot dead by police.

