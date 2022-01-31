UrduPoint.com

US Authorities Investigate Bomb Threats At 6 Historically Black Colleges - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

US Authorities Investigate Bomb Threats at 6 Historically Black Colleges - Reports

Six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have received bomb threats that disrupted operations and prompted law enforcement to launch investigations, CNN reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have received bomb threats that disrupted operations and prompted law enforcement to launch investigations, CNN reported on Monday.

The schools, including Howard University and Bowie State University, received bomb threats on Monday morning, the report said, citing campus spokespeople and social media statements.

Howard University in Washington, DC was cleared by police officers, who found no hazardous materials on the site, the report quoted a Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Three of the schools, again including Howard University, were also the target of bomb threats earlier in January, the report added.

The five other schools that received bomb threats on Monday morning are continuing to investigate while students are kept either on lockdown or shelter in place, according to the report.

Related Topics

Police Washington Social Media SITE January

Recent Stories

Russia Not Refusing to Discuss Situation in Ukrain ..

Russia Not Refusing to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Nebenzia

3 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Refuses to Step Down After Report on ..

UK's Johnson Refuses to Step Down After Report on Downing Street COVID-19 Lockdo ..

3 minutes ago
 Muhammad Khan lays foundation stone of Black Top R ..

Muhammad Khan lays foundation stone of Black Top Roads in Naseerabad

3 minutes ago
 WASA helpline activated for registration of compla ..

WASA helpline activated for registration of complaints about missing manhole lid ..

3 minutes ago
 Only 17% of Americans Satisfied With Direction of ..

Only 17% of Americans Satisfied With Direction of Country - Poll

5 minutes ago
 Iraqis Protest Ex-Foreign Minister's Nomination fo ..

Iraqis Protest Ex-Foreign Minister's Nomination for President - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>