US Authorities Investigating If Binance Used To Avoid Russia-Related Sanctions - Bloomberg
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The US Justice Department is investigating whether the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been used to evade US-imposed sanctions against Russia, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The US authorities are searching for information on whether Binance or its officials ran afoul of sanctions imposed against Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.