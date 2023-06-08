UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) US authorities issued on Thursday high air quality alerts for almost the entire Mid-Atlantic region covered by smoke from wildfires in Canada.

"Unhealthy air quality alerts produced by the EPA (Environment Protection Agency) are in effect for many high population urban centers along the I-95 (major interstate highway) corridor. Hazy conditions extend into the central U.S.," the National Weather Service said in a statement.

A persistent low pressure system in the Northeast combined with large wildfires in Canada has resulted in deep plumes of smoke spreading into the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Ohio Valleys, it added.

The worst air quality index, 353, has been registered in Susquehanna Valley in Pennsylvania. In Washington, DC and its suburbs in Virginia pollution level reached 293, while in a dozen of other locations across the country it remains above or near 250, according to the EPA information.

The situation in New York City has improved since Wednesday but remains "unhealthy". The average air quality index there is 215, but some areas have lower levels, from 170-190, the local authorities said.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported, that there is already less smoke than a day before, but a light haze is continuing to cover the city. To decrease pollution, local authorities urged residents to avoid driving cars and use public transportation instead.

The Maryland government issued red alerts for most parts of the state, including all national capital suburbs. In some areas, local authorities allowed people to use public transportation for free in order to minimize the amount of time residents would have to be outside walking.

The situation is expected to improve by Friday, but even then, the air quality may remain unhealthy for certain groups of the population, the National Weather Service said.

