US Authorities Issue Warrant For Detention Officer Last Seen With Escaped Inmate - Sheriff

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 10:02 PM

US law enforcement authorities issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White after the Alabama corrections officer went missing alongside inmate, who is also awaiting a trial of charges of murder, Casey White, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) US law enforcement authorities issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White after the Alabama corrections officer went missing alongside inmate, who is also awaiting a trial of charges of murder, Casey White, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said on Monday.

The two disappeared on Friday after Vicky White claimed to be taking the prisoner for a mental health evaluation. No such evaluation was ever scheduled and the patrol vehicle used was found abandoned in a parking lot.

"We have had a warrant issued for Director Vicky White. The charges are committing or facilitating an escape in the first degree," Singleton said during a press conference.

Investigators at first were unsure whether to consider Vicky White, who is not related to Casey White, a willing or unwilling participant in the escape.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a number of crimes, including home invasion and carjacking. He later confessed to murdering a 58-year old woman as well, for which he was awaiting trial at the time of his disappearance.

"You shouldn't try to approach either one of these individuals. We consider both of them dangerous, and in all probability, both individuals are armed," US Marshal Marty Keely asaid during the press conference.

Singleton said Vicky White, who serves as the county Sheriff's Office's Assistant Director of Corrections, was considered to be an exemplary employee and submitted her retirement papers last week.

