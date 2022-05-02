US Authorities Looking for Missing Officer, Murder Inmate Last Seen Together - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The US authorities are searching for missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, who was last seen on Friday taking inmate Casey White - awaiting trial on charges of murder - for a mental health evaluation at a county courthouse, CNN reported on Monday.

However, the two, who are not related, never made it to the courthouse, the report said. Indeed, there was never actually a mental health evaluation scheduled for Casey that day, the report said.

The situation has investigators concerned for Vicky White's safety and wondering about whether she could be involved in an escape plot herself, the report quoted Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton as saying.

She could have willingly participated and the authorities also concerned that maybe somehow, someone got to her and coerced her or threatened her, forced her to assist in this escape, Singleton said in the report.

The authorities discovered the patrol vehicle taken by Vicky and Casey abandoned in a shopping center two miles from the detention center, the report said.

Vicky, who serves as the county's Assistant Director of Corrections, was considered an "exemplary employee," Singleton said. Vicky, 56, also submitted her retirement papers last week, the report said.

Although there is no evidence of a romantic relationship between Vicky and Casey, it is a possibility, but regardless of whether she is acting as a willing participant, she is in danger, the report said.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a number of crimes, including home invasion and carjacking before confessing to the murder of a 58-year old woman while behind bars, for which he was awaiting trial at the time of the their disappearance, the report added.

In 2020, Casey White was caught by detention center employees planning to escape and take a hostage, according to the report.