UrduPoint.com

US Authorities Looking For Missing Officer, Murder Inmate Last Seen Together - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 09:38 PM

US Authorities Looking for Missing Officer, Murder Inmate Last Seen Together - Reports

The US authorities are searching for missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, who was last seen on Friday taking inmate Casey White - awaiting trial on charges of murder - for a mental health evaluation at a county courthouse, CNN reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The US authorities are searching for missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, who was last seen on Friday taking inmate Casey White - awaiting trial on charges of murder - for a mental health evaluation at a county courthouse, CNN reported on Monday.

However, the two, who are not related, never made it to the courthouse, the report said. Indeed, there was never actually a mental health evaluation scheduled for Casey that day, the report said.

The situation has investigators concerned for Vicky White's safety and wondering about whether she could be involved in an escape plot herself, the report quoted Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton as saying.

She could have willingly participated and the authorities also concerned that maybe somehow, someone got to her and coerced her or threatened her, forced her to assist in this escape, Singleton said in the report.

The authorities discovered the patrol vehicle taken by Vicky and Casey abandoned in a shopping center two miles from the detention center, the report said.

Vicky, who serves as the county's Assistant Director of Corrections, was considered an "exemplary employee," Singleton said. Vicky, 56, also submitted her retirement papers last week, the report said.

Although there is no evidence of a romantic relationship between Vicky and Casey, it is a possibility, but regardless of whether she is acting as a willing participant, she is in danger, the report said.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a number of crimes, including home invasion and carjacking before confessing to the murder of a 58-year old woman while behind bars, for which he was awaiting trial at the time of the their disappearance, the report added.

In 2020, Casey White was caught by detention center employees planning to escape and take a hostage, according to the report.

Related Topics

Murder Threatened Vehicle Singleton Women 2020 From Employment

Recent Stories

Indian PM Modi urges 'talks' to stop Ukraine war

Indian PM Modi urges 'talks' to stop Ukraine war

1 minute ago
 Eighth survivor recovered from China building coll ..

Eighth survivor recovered from China building collapse site as rescue hopes dim

1 minute ago
 Murad Shah arrives in Sehwan to celebrate Eid-ul-F ..

Murad Shah arrives in Sehwan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

1 minute ago
 CM seeks report about recovery of bodies of two ch ..

CM seeks report about recovery of bodies of two children

1 hour ago
 Japanese Prime Minister to Meet With Pope Francis ..

Japanese Prime Minister to Meet With Pope Francis on May 4 - Reports

1 hour ago
 Hamza Shahbaz expresses displeasure over poor clea ..

Hamza Shahbaz expresses displeasure over poor cleanliness situation

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.