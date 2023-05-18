US Authorities Make Banking Crisis Worse by Denying Problem - Investor Rogers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US authorities are making the current banking crisis worse by sending a wrong signal that there is no problem, legendary American investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US authorities are making the current banking crisis worse by sending a wrong signal that there is no problem, legendary American investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

When asked whether the US authorities are tackling the situation with the banking failures well, Rogers stated, "No, they are making it worse."

"The last time they said 'Okay, no depositors will lose money.' Well, that just makes everybody think there's no problem. We don't have to worry. We don't have to be careful," he said. "The best solution, the way it's supposed to work is when people make mistakes they're supposed to fail. When they fail, smart people come, take over the assets, reorganize and start over. But in Washington they don't let that happen. They say nobody can fail."

As a result, one never knows that there are problems in the banking system, and that something could go very wrong, the investor said.

The situation encourages people to continue to make mistakes, Rogers said.

"And so the mistakes build up and the bank failures will be bigger and bigger, not just in the US. It's not just the US problem. But it is certainly the next bank failures and there will be more, will be bigger in the US," he stated.

Several US banks have landed in trouble over the past two months after their customers abruptly withdrew their deposits, requiring either government intervention to prop them up or an outright sale to a stronger banking entity.

On May 1, troubled San Francisco-based First Republic was acquired by JPMorgan Chase, the largest US banking group. In March, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were rescued by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.