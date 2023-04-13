UrduPoint.com

US Authorities May Arrest Air National Guardsman Behind Leaks On Thursday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 11:03 PM

The US authorities believe an Air National Guardsman based at Fort Bragg was behind the leak of highly classified military documents online and could arrest the suspect on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The US authorities believe an Air National Guardsman based at Fort Bragg was behind the leak of highly classified military documents online and could arrest the suspect on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

Most of the more than 60 documents that were posted online seem to have originated from the Central Intelligence Agency's Operations Center and the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the report said.

