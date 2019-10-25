US Authorities May Transfer Viktor Bout to Minimum Security Prison in Winter - Spouse

Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving 25 years in the medium-security Marion federal prison in Illinois on arms smuggling charges, may be transferred to a minimum security detention facility in the next couple of months, Bout's wife, Alla, said

"It is quite possible that Viktor may be transferred to another prison in December or January," Alla Bout told the Russian Izvestiya newspaper.

When asked why US authorities were considering his transfer, Alla said she did not know.

"Viktor was notified about this. Since 2012, he has accumulated a lot of points [for good performance] so the new prison should be a lower security facility," Bout's wife said, adding that most likely, the new prison would be similar to the one that Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced to 20 years in US prison in 2011 on drug charges, is currently in.

In September, Alla arrived in the US and was allowed to visit her husband for the first time in seven years.

Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008. Two years later he was extradited to the United States, where he faced charges of conspiring to kill American nationals and of supplying Colombian rebels with weapons. He was convicted in 2012. Bout has denied all accusations.