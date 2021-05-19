US Authorities Not to Charge Officers Involved in Andrew Brown Shooting- District Attorney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The law enforcement officers involved in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, last month will be charged because they acted within their rights to defend themselves and the public, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced on Tuesday.

"No officer will be criminally charged. The officers' actions were consistent with their training and fully supported under the law, in protecting their lives and this community," Womble said.