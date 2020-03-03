UrduPoint.com
US Authorities On Alert For 'Foreign Influence' In Super Tuesday Vote - Joint Statement

US Authorities on Alert for 'Foreign Influence' in Super Tuesday Vote - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The State, Justice, Defense, Homeland Security departments and other US agencies in a joint statement said they are on alert for any potential foreign influence ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries, which constitute one of the pivotal Primary election contests in the country.

"We remain alert and ready to respond to any efforts to disrupt the 2020 elections," the statement said on Monday. "We continue to make it clear to foreign actors that any effort to undermine our democratic processes will be met with sharp consequences."

