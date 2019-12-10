US Authorities Probe Weekend Cyberattack on Pensacola After Navy Station Killings- Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) US government agencies are investigating a cyberattack in Pensacola, Florida, over the weekend just hours after a Saudi flying student killed three people in an incident at the Naval Air Station in the city, CBS news reported on Monday.

Pensacola city authorities became aware of the cyberattack on their municipal computer systems on Saturday morning and many of the systems remained offline on Monday morning, the report said.

The city authorities also alerted the US Federal government to the attack as a precaution following the shooting incident, the report added.

All emergency services, including police and medical responses, continued to function in Pensacola, the city authorities said, according to the report.