US Authorities Probing Ukrainian Immigrant Who Posed As Rothschild Family Member - Reports

The US federal authorities are investigating a Ukrainian immigrant who posed as a member of the elite Rothschild family and met with the likes of former President Donald Trump, Post-Gazette reported on Friday

Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, is the subject of an FBI probe after pretending to be an individual named Anna de Rothschild and bragging about ties to the European banking family, the report said. Canadian law enforcement are also investigating Yashchyshyn, according to the report.

Yashchyshyn made multiple visits to Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf course and residence, where she met with the former president and Republican lawmakers, including Senator Lindsey Graham, the report said.

Numerous records, including copies of fake US and Canadian passports with the Anna de Rothschild name, have been handed over to the FBI, the report said. Yashchyshyn in sworn legal statements denied having used a different name and in an interview claimed not to know of Anna de Rothschild.

Yashchyshyn claims to have met with FBI agents on August 19 and alleges that the passports with the Rothschild name and her photo were fabricated by a former business partner to harm her.

"I think there is some misunderstanding," Yashchyshyn said. "That's all fake and nothing happened."

However, former investment banker John LeFevre claims to have met with her and other Mar-a-Lago guests around a pool at the club, the report said. LeFevre and three other guests said Yashchyshyn repeatedly told others she was a Rothschild, according to the report.

Yashchyshyn would brag about the family connection, designer clothing and driving a $170,000 Mercedes-Benz, the report said. The Ukrainian immigrant is fluent in several languages, the report added.

The report comes following an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago earlier this month as part of an investigation into the alleged misstoring of sensitive materials at the Trump residence.

