US Authorities Responding To Active Shooter At Healthcare Facility In Minnesota - ATF
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Law enforcement officers are responding to an active shooter situation at a healthcare facility in Buffalo, Minnesota, the US Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Tuesday.
"[ATF] is in route to a healthcare facility in Buffalo, Minnesota, after reports of an active shooter situation. No further details are available at this time," the agency said via Twitter.