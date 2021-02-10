US Authorities Responding to Active Shooter at Healthcare Facility in Minnesota - ATF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Law enforcement officers are responding to an active shooter situation at a healthcare facility in Buffalo, Minnesota, the US Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Tuesday.

"[ATF] is in route to a healthcare facility in Buffalo, Minnesota, after reports of an active shooter situation. No further details are available at this time," the agency said via Twitter.