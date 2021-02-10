US Authorities Responding to Active Shooter at Healthcare Facility in Minnesota - ATF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Law enforcement officers are responding to an active shooter situation at a healthcare facility in Buffalo, Minnesota, the US Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Tuesday.

"[ATF] is in route to a healthcare facility in Buffalo, Minnesota, after reports of an active shooter situation.

No further details are available at this time," the agency said via Twitter.

Local television station KTSP, citing Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke, reported that the shooting happened at the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus.

Budke said the situation has been contained and there is no longer a threat to the public, adding that there are victims but fatalities as of Tuesday morning. One person has been taken into custody, according to the report.