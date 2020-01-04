UrduPoint.com
US Authorities See No Threat To Homeland After Soleimani Killing - DHS

Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Authorities See No Threat to Homeland After Soleimani Killing - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) US authorities see no credible threat to the American homeland following the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement on Friday.

"While there are currently no specific, credible threats against our homeland, DHS continues to monitor the situation and work with our Federal, State and local partners to ensure the safety of every American," Wolf said in the statement.

Wolf said he met with senior Homeland Security officials Thursday night and Friday morning to assess potential new threats in the wake of Soleimani death.

The Homeland Security Department is prepared to defend the US homeland, Wolf said.

Tensions are high across the middle East after the United States killed Soleimani in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad. The US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday called on US citizens to depart Iraq as soon as possible.

Iran's National Security Council said in a statement it will respond to Soleimani death "at the right time and in the right place."

