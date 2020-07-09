UrduPoint.com
US Authorities Seize 81 Vehicles Worth $3.2Mln Illegally Bound To Venezuela - Statement

Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The United States last month seized 81 vehicles worth $3.2 million that were bound for Venezuela in violation of US export laws and sanctions, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a press release on Wednesday.

"On June 16th HSI [Homeland Security Investigations] Miami's Illicit Proceeds and Foreign Corruption Group, CBP Miami Field Office and their Outbound/Exodus Team in Fort Lauderdale seized 81 vehicles that are valued at approximately 3.2 million Dollars," the release said.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement pointed out that some of the vehicles are equipped with police equipment and were to be used by the Venezuelan National Police.

The vehicles were purchased by individuals linked to bad actors, some who are under indictment in the United States, and part of an international smuggling vehicle operation, the release said.

Venezuela rejects the unilateral US sanctions as illegitimate and filed in February a complaint with the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

The US sanctions have intensified after Juan Guaido, one of the opposition leaders  backed by Washington and other Western countries, proclaimed himself to be interim president of Venezuela in January 2019.

