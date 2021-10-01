US Authorities Significantly Underreported Police Killings Over Nearly 4 Decades - Study

Researchers found that US police killings are significantly underreported by the public authorities responsible for tracking them i a period of nearly four decades, a study published in The Lancet medical journal revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Researchers found that US police killings are significantly underreported by the public authorities responsible for tracking them i a period of nearly four decades, a study published in The Lancet medical journal revealed on Friday.

"We found that more than half of all deaths due to police violence that we estimated in the US from 1980 to 2018 were unreported in the NVSS (National Vital Statistics System)," the study said.

The researchers compared the open-source databases on police violence of three non-governmental organizations to those of the NVSS, and found extensive misclassification of police violence.

Between 1980 and 2018, the NVSS failed to report 17,100 deaths out of a total of 30,800 deaths, meaning that roughly 55% of deaths by police violence went unreported over that time period, the study said.

The researchers also found that the age-standardized mortality rate due to police violence rose over time from 0.25 per 100,000 in the 1980's to 0.34 per 100,000 in the 2010's - a 38.4% increase over the period of study.