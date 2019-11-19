UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Authorities Take Into Custody 2 Prison Workers Who Monitored Epstein - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:36 PM

US Authorities Take Into Custody 2 Prison Workers Who Monitored Epstein - Reports

The two prison workers who were on duty and tasked with monitoring the high-security unit of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death have been taken into custody and are expected to be charged, media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The two prison workers who were on duty and tasked with monitoring the high-security unit of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death have been taken into custody and are expected to be charged, media reported on Tuesday.

The two Bureau of Prisons workers were taken into custody on Tuesday on Federal charges over their alleged failure to check on Epstein, the New York Times reported.

The report added that the two workers were expected to be charged on Tuesday morning and appear in the US District Court in Manhattan.

Rather than checking on Epstein every half-hour as they were supposed to, the workers fell asleep for hours and falsified records to cover up what they had done, according to several officials with knowledge of the matter, the report said.

On August 10, Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he was held ahead of his pending trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors. Suicide has been provided as the official cause of death, but has been widely disputed in the media by forensic investigators and others.

Law enforcement authorities investigated Epstein for nearly two decades and arrested him in 2005 for molesting an underage girl. Epstein served a prison sentence of 13 months.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested for a second time for allegedly trafficking minor girls at his mansion for sex. Some of the charges dated back to the 2000s.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.

Related Topics

Died Suicide Manhattan New York July August 2019 Media All Court

Recent Stories

UAE Commander of Land Forces, senior US defense of ..

21 minutes ago

Sindh Police arrest 690 accused

11 seconds ago

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

46 minutes ago

'Separate SEZ to be set up for women investors in ..

12 seconds ago

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company management suspe ..

14 seconds ago

Three more dengue patients admitted in Civil Hospi ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.