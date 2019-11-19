US Authorities Take Into Custody 2 Prison Workers Who Monitored Epstein - Reports

The two prison workers who were on duty and tasked with monitoring the high-security unit of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death have been taken into custody and are expected to be charged, media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The two prison workers who were on duty and tasked with monitoring the high-security unit of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death have been taken into custody and are expected to be charged, media reported on Tuesday.

The two Bureau of Prisons workers were taken into custody on Tuesday on Federal charges over their alleged failure to check on Epstein, the New York Times reported.

The report added that the two workers were expected to be charged on Tuesday morning and appear in the US District Court in Manhattan.

Rather than checking on Epstein every half-hour as they were supposed to, the workers fell asleep for hours and falsified records to cover up what they had done, according to several officials with knowledge of the matter, the report said.

On August 10, Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he was held ahead of his pending trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors. Suicide has been provided as the official cause of death, but has been widely disputed in the media by forensic investigators and others.

Law enforcement authorities investigated Epstein for nearly two decades and arrested him in 2005 for molesting an underage girl. Epstein served a prison sentence of 13 months.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested for a second time for allegedly trafficking minor girls at his mansion for sex. Some of the charges dated back to the 2000s.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.