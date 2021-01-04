US Authorities to Boost Security for Lawmakers Amid Pro-Trump Protests - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) US authorities are expected to enhance security for lawmakers and staff who may be targeted by supporters of President Donald Trump as they make their way to certify Joe Biden's win in the White House race, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Monday.

"The [US] authorities are going to take all necessary precautions... to protect members of Congress who may be in harms way," Jeffries said during a press briefing.

Trump's supporters are expected to stage a protest in front of the Capitol building where on Wednesday both law-making chambers are to certify the results of the presidential elections.

The Republican incumbent refuses to concede and attributes his Democratic rival's victory to massive fraud. Every election security agency has refuted Trump's claims while his campaign has lost some 60 lawsuits in a bid to reverse the results.

Jeffries said that he expects a serious and solemn procedure as voters, the Electoral College and courts have all spoken in support of Biden.